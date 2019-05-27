Baton Rouge named NCAA Regional host site

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - LSU will remain home for the NCAA Regional round, as Baton Rouge has been named a host site.
Below is ticket information for the 2019 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional:
- LSU Season Ticket Holder Deadline - Monday, May 27, at 5 p.m. Season ticket holders can order by logging into their online account at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the LSU Ticket Office at 225-578-2184 or toll free at 800-960-8587. The LSU Ticket Office will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All-session books will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 30, at 8 a.m. The sale will be available online at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the ticket office or by visiting the ticket office in person.
- Individual session tickets will go on sale at a later time to be announced.
Below is the list of the 16 regional host sites:
- Athens, Georgia - Georgia (44-15)
- Atlanta, Georgia - Georgia Tech (41-17)
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU (37-24)
- Chapel Hill, North Carolina - North Carolina (42-17)
- Corvallis, Oregon - Oregon St. (36-18-1)
- Fayetteville, Arkansas - Arkansas (41-17)
- Greenville, North Carolina - East Carolina (43-15)
- Los Angeles, California - UCLA (47-8)
- Louisville, Kentucky - Louisville (43-15)
- Lubbock, Texas - Texas Tech (39-17)
- Morgantown, West Virginia - West Virginia (37-20)
- Nashville, Tennessee - Vanderbilt (49-10)
- Oxford, Mississippi - Ole Miss (37-25)
- Stanford, California - Stanford (41-11)
- Starkville, Mississippi - Mississippi St. (46-13)
- Stillwater, Oklahoma - Oklahoma St. (35-18)
The NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show will begin at 11 a.m. Monday.
