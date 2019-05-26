Sulphur Police investigating single vehicle crash

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur Police are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person with serious injuries early Sunday morning.
According to police, the incident happened at approximately 3:26 a.m. on East Burton Street, near the intersection of Post Oak Road. The driver, who hasn’t been identified, wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was ejected and sustained critical injuries.
He was transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police say impairment is suspected. Toxicology results are pending.
The accident remains under investigation.
