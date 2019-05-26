McNeese baseball wins first SLC championship since 2003

7th | In the seventh, Duhon lead the inning off with a double in to the left center gap, followed by a single by Bourque to center field to put runners on the corners and no outs for Payton Harden. Harden then hit a fielder’s choice to the second baseman to score the go-ahead run and then took second on a throwing error that went into the UCA dugout. Nate Fisbeck then hit an infield single to the shortstop and advanced on an error by the third baseman. With runners on second and third with one out, Rasbeary then hit a two-RBI single up the middle to extend the lead to 4-1 before the end of the inning.