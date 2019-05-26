LSU softball’s season ends with shutout loss to Minnesota in Super Regional

MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - LSU’s season came to an end Saturday with a loss to Minnesota in the second game of the Minneapolis Super Regional. It was an incredible effort by LSU until the end.
The Tigers fell 3-0 to the Gophers.
Maribeth Gorsuch pitched five great innings from the circle. She allowed those three runs on seven hits, including a home run, but struck out five batters. She also had no walks. Shelbi Sunseri relieved her with two outs and a runner on second. She struck out the only batter she faced. Gorsuch dropped to 13-4 on the season with the loss.
The game was scoreless until Minnesota hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth to take a 1-0 lead. The Gophers then added two more runs in the top of the seventh.
LSU head coach Beth Torina said in the post-game conference that senior Shemiah Sanchez has made the Tigers operate differently and at a higher level because of her battle with lupus. She added there will be a giant picture of Sanchez in the Tigers’ new facility.
LSU finished the season with an overall record of 43-19.
