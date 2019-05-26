LSU baseball eliminated from SEC Tournament with loss to Vanderbilt in semifinal

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU fought until the end but Vanderbilt was just too much in the semifinal game of the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers suffered a 13-4 loss to the Commodores.
Devin Fontenot started on the mound for LSU but things didn’t go as planned. He allowed three runs on four hits in two innings of work. He also had two strikeouts. Eric Walker relieved him and gave up a home run to the first batter he faced. He only lasted two-thirds of an inning. He gave up runs on two hits and struck out one.
Will Ripoll next took the mound for the Tigers with the bases loaded. He allowed eight runs on five hits in three innings. Then, Riggs Threadgill got the call for LSU. He gave up two hits and struck out two batters in 2.1 innings of work. Rye Gunter then closed out the game for the Tigers. He had two strikeouts and a walk in the one inning he pitched.
Vanderbilt got things rolling in the top of the second inning. With one out and runners on first and second, a single to left field scored one run. But, Daniel Cabrera's throw was off and got past Chris Reid as the runner from first was sliding into third. The runner was able to jog home for another Commodore score. Next, a single to right field plated another runner to give Vandy the 3-0 lead.
The Commodores extended that lead in the top of the third. A solo home run to right field and a bases-loaded walk made it 5-0. Vanderbilt racked up even more runs in the fourth inning. A two-run shot to right center made it 7-0.
LSU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. With runners on first and third, Hal Hughes hit a fielder's choice to shortstop that allowed Chris Reid to cross home plate.
The Commodores blew up in the sixth inning to score six more runs, including a three-run blast to right field, to go up 13-1 on the Tigers.
The Tigers refused to just lie down, though. In the bottom of the inning, a single by Drew Bianco scored Antoine Duplantis. Later, with runners on second and third, Gavin Dugas grounded out to shortstop, but Bianco made it home safely. Then, Zach Watson scored on a wild pitch to make it 13-4.
