First Alert Forecast: Rain chances low through the next week

We’ll still be warm to start our Memorial day off! Mostly to partly sunny skies will be the main feature, but actual temperatures not looking as hot. We’ll top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with feels like reaching the mid 90s through the afternoon. UV Index will be pretty high once again so be sure to apply sunscreen regularly to protect from any burning! There is a slight chance for a hit or miss shower as models are insistent on something developing. I am quite skeptical of this so I only have a 10% chance of a pop-up shower through the afternoon. Into the evening hours we could see an increase in cloud cover which would keep overnight lows a little bit warmer only falling into the mid 70s. Breezy conditions also return with winds increasing out of the south/southwest as high pressure moves to the east.