First Alert Forecast: Rain chances low through the next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect hot conditions to stick around. Highs topping out around 90 and feels like temperatures didn’t look as impressive this afternoon as yesterday. As of 2:30 pm we felt like 93 degrees across much of SWLA. We’ve got plenty of sunshine and it’s not going anywhere! Overnight, thanks to clear skies we’ll see temperatures dropping into the low 70s!
We’ll still be warm to start our Memorial day off! Mostly to partly sunny skies will be the main feature, but actual temperatures not looking as hot. We’ll top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with feels like reaching the mid 90s through the afternoon. UV Index will be pretty high once again so be sure to apply sunscreen regularly to protect from any burning! There is a slight chance for a hit or miss shower as models are insistent on something developing. I am quite skeptical of this so I only have a 10% chance of a pop-up shower through the afternoon. Into the evening hours we could see an increase in cloud cover which would keep overnight lows a little bit warmer only falling into the mid 70s. Breezy conditions also return with winds increasing out of the south/southwest as high pressure moves to the east.
Starting Tuesday that rain chance is up a little as high pressure shifts a little to the east. This will help those showers to develop so we do have a 20% chance of rain for one of those afternoon pop-up showers! These will be hit or miss and most of us will remain dry through the afternoon. With showers being hit or miss don’t forget to water your outside plants as we have not seen measurable rain in about a week. With those partly cloudy skies we’ll still be able to warm up to the 90s!
Much of the same into Wednesday, but with lower rain chances as models are trending back on the amount of rain we could see here in SWLA. We could still see one of those hit or miss showers of storms so the rain chance isn’t out of the forecast completely! But, once again most of us will remain dry through the afternoon. Temperatures into the 90s once again before falling into the mid 70s overnight.
Thursday we’ll see our best chances for rain this week as a weak cold front approaches the area. Unfortunately, even that looks like rain chances remain low at about a 30% chance for some scattered activity as the front brings together the necessary ingredients for some showers and storms to develop. Temperatures reach the 90s through the afternoon.
Into next weekend we do see rain chances at 20% lingering through the first half before diminishing as high pressure is forecast to settle in from the north after the weak cold front sinks south out of our area. This means into the start of next week we’ll see another dry and hot stretch!
Next week is also the start of Hurricane Season so that means all eyes are on the tropics and at this time nothing is forecast to develop in the next 2 to 5 days!
