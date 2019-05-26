Early bats, late pitching deliver Bengals 6th national title

LSUE, however, seized control for good an inning later as the Bengals blasted a pair of home runs. After the Bengals loaded the bases with two outs, Tournament Most Valuable Player Kelci Bodin crushed a grand slam to straight away center to give LSUE the lead for good. Abbey Higginbotham would follow two batters later with a two-run shot to help the Bengals take an 8-2 lead.