Confirmed structure fire reported at Texas Roadhouse on Nelson Rd.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has received multiple reports regarding a possible fire at the Texas Roadhouse location in Lake Charles.
The Lake Charles Fire Department confirms that they are currently working a structure fire at Texas Roadhouse. LCFD said the call came in at around 8:30, Saturday night.
At this time, KPLC has received no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.
We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you more information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.