Blake Elliott named Louisiana Golfer of the Year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Cowboy golfer Blake Elliott has been named the 2019 Louisiana Men’s Golfer of the Year as well as being selected to the All-Louisiana First Team, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced on Saturday night.
The teams were selected on the basis of nominations made by the sports information directors from the state. The list of nominations was based on stats and honors accumulated through the conference tournaments.
Elliott, who was also named the Southland Conference Golfer of the Year, led the Cowboys in scoring with a 70.47 stroke average in 12 tournaments played in the fall and spring seasons.
He posted two first place finishes (Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational, Louisiana Classics), two second place marks (Quail Valley Collegiate, Southland Conference Championships), and three fourth place finishes.
The Liberty Hill, Texas native qualified for the NCAA Austin Regional as an individual and missed out on advancing to the NCAA Championships by one stroke as he finished in a tie for eighth on the individual leaderboard.
For the season, Elliott shot par or better in 26 of 31 rounds played including 12 of those in the 60s.
He ended his season ranked No. 17 in the nation according to Golfstat and on Saturday, was also named to the Division I PING Central All-Region Team.
LSU’s Michael Sanders was named the state’s freshman of the year; Micah Goulas of ULL the newcomer of the year; and head coach Tim Baldwin of ULM, coach of the year.
Joining Elliott on the first team were LSU’s Philip Barbaree, Luis Gagne and Trey Winstead, and Guillaume Fanonnel of ULM. The second team consisted of Goulas, Sanders, James Swash of Louisiana Tech, Loyola’s Philip Nijoka, and Otto Van Buynder of ULM.
