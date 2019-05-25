Memorial Day weekend starts with ceremony at Combre Veterans Memorial Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Memorial Day is a holiday observed on the last Monday of May.
It began after the Civil War, and officially became a federal holiday in 1971.
Memorial Day weekend began Saturday in Lake Charles with a ceremony at Combre Veteran’s Memorial Park.
There ceremony served as a reminder of the true meaning of Memorial Day; to remember our fallen heroes who have died serving our country.
The ceremony also honored those who have gone missing, or were prisoners of war.
They did this by the unveiling of a MIA/POW monument, the last piece to be added to the veteran’s memorial at the park.
“I had the vision to put a veterans memorial at a grave site, because there’s no other place they come out to a grave site to visit their loved ones, and when they come and visit their loved ones, they can see that we care," Ernest Mitchel, a retired Sergeant Major, said.
They also showed that care through the presentation of the Fallen Comrade Table.
Many veterans were honored at the ceremony, but they all reiterated that it’s truly about those who weren’t able to be there.
“What we really must do to honor the sacrifice, is to live what they died for," John Thomas, a former State Inspector, said. "Live the America they died for. A country of freedom, equal opportunity, and unlimited promises.”
Reminding us all to stop and take a moment this Memorial Day weekend, to remember what it’s all about.
