Grilling safety tips.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Memorial Day and summer are here, that means more people will be spending time on the back porch grilling.
But before you start, here are some tips from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to keep you safe.
- For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use in the months ahead. (Watch NFPA’s video on how to check for leaks. The footage can be used as b-roll.)
- Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
- Place the grill well away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
- Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.
- If you use starter fluid when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. When you a finished grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.
- Never leave your grill unattended when in use.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.