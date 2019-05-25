First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain low through the next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect hot conditions with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. We still have that nice breeze out here helping to keep air moving and a good mix of sun and clouds. Actual temperatures will top out in the low 90s before falling overnight into the low 70s.
We’ll start Sunday with mostly sunny skies which will gradually make way for a few more clouds through the afternoon, but enough sunshine to warm us up to 90 once again! The feels-like temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 90s so use caution while spending time outside. Be sure to take frequent breaks, use sunscreen, and drink plenty of water. It might also be a good idea to water those outside plants as we will be on our 7th day without rainfall and no significant rain is expected Sunday.
Starting off Memorial Day with temperatures in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. Through the afternoon we’ll warm up to the upper 80s to low 90s but will still feel like the mid 90s through the afternoon. Cloud cover and a light wind will try to keep things more comfortable, but still be prepared for hot conditions once again! A slight chance for a hit or miss shower through the afternoon with limited coverage is possible so don’t be surprised if you get a few minutes of a light rain! Overnight that rain chance diminishes and temperatures fall into the mid-70s overnight.
Tuesday we’ve got an increased chance for those showers and storms through the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies once again. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s and will still feel quite hot through the afternoon.
Copy and paste Tuesday’s forecast into Wednesday because we’ll stick with that 20% chance of a few showers or storms developing through the afternoon and temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll still feel much hotter than that so be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen!
Thursday we’ll see a better chance for some of those showers and storms and could actually get some help for those gardens that I’m sure will be a little dry by this point next week. We’ll see another hot day with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Friday rain chances are slightly lower for one of the showers or storms to develop at a 20% chance and highs are in the low 90s once again.
Expect much of the same conditions as we head into next weekend and the start of Summer and the 2019 Hurricane Season.
And with the mention of Hurricane Season starting in a week’s time, I have nothing to report out in the tropics!
