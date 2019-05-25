First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain low through the next week

We’ll start Sunday with mostly sunny skies which will gradually make way for a few more clouds through the afternoon, but enough sunshine to warm us up to 90 once again! The feels-like temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 90s so use caution while spending time outside. Be sure to take frequent breaks, use sunscreen, and drink plenty of water. It might also be a good idea to water those outside plants as we will be on our 7th day without rainfall and no significant rain is expected Sunday.