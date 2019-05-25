Cowboys Clinch a Spot in the SLC Championship Game with 5-3 Win Over UIW

8th | In the top of the inning, the Cardinals had the bases loaded and only scored one run on a sacrifice fly to right center field, taking a 3-2 lead. With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Fisbeck and Rasbeary each drew a walk, Zach Rider pinch-ran for Rasbeary, and Selman worked a hit-by-pitch to loaded the bases. Then with a 0-2 count Jake Dickerson hit a flare over the third baseman’s head for a two-run double to reclaim the lead. Now with runners on the corners, Carson Maxwell hit a single past the shortstop to plate Rider for the Cowboys final run and bring the score to 5-3.