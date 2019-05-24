Vinton Ward 7 Rec Center flooded, indoor court closed to public for the time being

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Heavy rain earlier this month ended up flooding the Ward 7 Recreation center in Vinton, forcing the employees to move their office space to the only part of the building untouched by flooding, the basketball court.
Matthew Joseph Jr. says he frequents the recreation center to coach kids and play basketball. But now that it is closed to the community, he's worried about the kids.
"When it comes to the kids in the community that don't have a lot to do, you don't have a million things to do in our town," Joseph said.
Loren Labby, assistant director of the center, says they had to improvise.
"The gym is in the middle of the building,” Labby said. “So everything on that side of the building and that side of the building, all of the rooms, not just our office were flooded."
Joseph says with school letting out for summer, he wants to make sure all kids have a place to spend their time.
"It's just horrible timing,” Joseph said. “My main issue is the kids having something to do, all that time giving them they get a chance to start thinking about other things to do and that's what we don't want."
Labby says ultimately, moving into the gym made the most sense for them to keep business going.
"We still have business going on, we still have programs going on and people have to have access to us. This is the best place for them to come where they are already coming."
As for when the rec center will be reopening, Labby says the center should be repaired and back to normal within the next two weeks .
