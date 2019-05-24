SWLA Arrest Report - May 23, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 23, 2019.
Harvey B McLeod, 48, Vinton: Issuing worthless checks between $5,000 and $25,000.
Stephen Kyle Alston, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nehemiah Ramone Peco, 20, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile (2 charges); misdemeanor sexual battery; mischief.
Datin Kayd Deshotel, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.
Charleas Wilkerson, 40, Beaumont, TX: Federal detainer.
Harold K Ramuar, 55, Lake Charles: In-person periodic renewal of registration by offenders; failure to register and notify as a sex offender (2 charges); contempt of court.
Norris Andre Palms, 53, Westlake: Instate detainer.
Tammi Sue Campbell, 43, Vinton: Instate detainer.
Juan Manual Pena-Campos, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.
Eric Shan Pine, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation.
James Ralph Henry, 53, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Robert Byron Robinson, 47, Eunice: Probation violation.
Amanda Kay Eddleman, 40, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Curtis Tyler Dodson, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Amber Kae Marie Cormier, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Derick Rachard Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; assault.
Rodney Paul Cornett, 38, Lake Charles: Second degree kidnapping; aggravated battery; aggravated assault.
Christian Paul Gorham, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; property damage under $1,000.
Robert Lee Higgins, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Tristen Jarrod Garlington, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); instate detainer.
Jokara Melshonne Lafleur, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Jordan James Roy, 27, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Joseph Wilson Cartwright, 30, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering.
Arcadian Rodney Judge, 40, Lake Charles: Pandering.
Luis Gustavo Garcia, 38, Texas City, TX: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Clinton James Bertrand, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Robert Wayne Hill, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Jason Scott Simcox, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.