SWLA Arrest Report - May 23, 2019
By Patrick Deaville | May 24, 2019 at 5:37 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 5:37 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 23, 2019.

Harvey B McLeod, 48, Vinton: Issuing worthless checks between $5,000 and $25,000.

Stephen Kyle Alston, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nehemiah Ramone Peco, 20, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile (2 charges); misdemeanor sexual battery; mischief.

Datin Kayd Deshotel, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.

Charleas Wilkerson, 40, Beaumont, TX: Federal detainer.

Harold K Ramuar, 55, Lake Charles: In-person periodic renewal of registration by offenders; failure to register and notify as a sex offender (2 charges); contempt of court.

Norris Andre Palms, 53, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Tammi Sue Campbell, 43, Vinton: Instate detainer.

Juan Manual Pena-Campos, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.

Eric Shan Pine, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation.

James Ralph Henry, 53, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Robert Byron Robinson, 47, Eunice: Probation violation.

Amanda Kay Eddleman, 40, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Curtis Tyler Dodson, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.

Amber Kae Marie Cormier, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Derick Rachard Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; assault.

Rodney Paul Cornett, 38, Lake Charles: Second degree kidnapping; aggravated battery; aggravated assault.

Christian Paul Gorham, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; property damage under $1,000.

Robert Lee Higgins, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Tristen Jarrod Garlington, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); instate detainer.

Jokara Melshonne Lafleur, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jordan James Roy, 27, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Joseph Wilson Cartwright, 30, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering.

Arcadian Rodney Judge, 40, Lake Charles: Pandering.

Luis Gustavo Garcia, 38, Texas City, TX: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Clinton James Bertrand, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Robert Wayne Hill, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jason Scott Simcox, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.

