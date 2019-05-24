Sunrise Kitchen: Mahi-Mahi Wrapped in Filo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Chef Roy Angelle and his student Dameon Fusilier share a recipe for Mahi-Mahi Wrapped in Filo:
Ingredients
1 pkg. Coleson’s Catch Mahi-Mahi Fillets thawed 1-4 c. fresh spinach olive oil 2 cloves garlic chopped 1/2 c. Roasted Tomatoes diced 1/4 c. Kalamata Olive sliced 1/2 c. Feta Cheese crumbled Salt & Pepper
Instructions
1. Sauté the spinach in olive oil and set aside to cool.
2. Lightly sauté the garlic and set aside.
3. Combine the tomatoes, olives, cheese and garlic.
4. Chop the cooled spinach and add to the cheese mixture.
5. Season the Mahi-Mahi with salt and pepper.
6. Take a sheet of the filo and brush it with melted butter; place another sheet over it and brush with butter.
7. Place half of the spinach mixture in the center of the filo and place the mahi-mahi on top of it.
8. Wrap the ends of the filo dough around the fish and turn over so the top is the smooth part, tucking the ends underneath.
9. Brush with melted butter. Repeat. Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
For more information about SOWELA’s culinary arts program, you can visit https://sowela.edu/academics/Culinary-Arts-120503.
