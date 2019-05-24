Summertime Safety: Protecting yourself from the sun

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s not really summer if the sun isn’t out and shining, but how can we enjoy the perks of being outside when too much sun can be harmful?
Sunlight contains ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which causes premature aging of the skin, wrinkles, cataracts, and skin cancer, according to the United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The amount of damage from UV exposure depends on the strength of the light, the length of exposure, and whether the skin is protected.
People with fair skin, light hair, numerous moles and freckles tend to be more at risk for sun damage.
Here are some tips to keep yourself safe from the sun’s rays:
- UV rays are at their highest peak between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. One method of testing the sun’s intensity is to try a shadow test. If your shadow is shorter than you, the sun’s rays are at their strongest.
- Another way to protect yourself from the sun’s rays is by wearing a hat. An ideal hat protects the neck, ears, eyes, forehead, nose, and scalp.
- Wear sunglasses, but make sure they block our 99 to 100% of UVA an UVB radiation.
- Make sure to cover up. Wear clothing that blocks out light.
- Use sunscreen. Sunscreen should be applied 20 minutes before getting into the sun and again every one to two hours for the best protection.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON HOW TO IDENTIFY SKIN CANCER.
Keep sun protection simple and make sure to enjoy the sun safely this summer.
