Sports Person of the Week - Michael Fontenot

KINDER, LA (KPLC) - “Everyone’s been asking us when we’re going to bring another one back and I think we finally answered that question,” said Michael Fontenot.
Kinder baseball’s season started a little rocky – a 9-11 record through their first 20 games. But then the team found their groove and went onto win 15 of their last 19 games including the big one - the 2A state championship.
“It feels good,” Michael Fontenot said. “That’s what we’ve been working towards all season, so it feels great to actually be able to say that.”
The title game wasn’t easy though. The Yellow Jackets found themselves in a four-run hole heading into the third inning. That’s when junior Michael Fontenot stepped up and hit a two-run bomb to cut the deficit in half.
“We were down 4-0 at that time and I wasn’t producing well enough for my team on defense and I had to get them up in some way. So doing that just helped my team start being able to breathe and focus on the win.”
“He kept telling the guys we can hit, we can hit,” Head coach Tyler Chachere said. “We were finally able to hit once he got a piece of one. After that we all came around and built off the momentum. It was really what catapulted us to what we did.”
Fontenot was named most outstanding player following his three-hit, 5 RBI performance in the 2A state championship. And what’s exciting for the Yellow Jackets… Fontenot still has his senior season left to play.
“He’s our best player. He’s a good guy. He’s a great teammate. He’s at practice every day doing whatever you ask him to do. He’s just a good guy and great ball player,” said Chachere.
