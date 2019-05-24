Rosepine man arrested for alleged first degree rape of minor

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Rosepine man has been arrested on allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.
Marvin Bunyard Jr., 59, of Rosepine, was arrested on May 23, 2019 by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and is currently in the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail.
During their investigation the victim said that there were numerous occasions when he was 8-14 that Bunyard had inappropriate contact with him.
Bunyard is facing six counts of first degree rape of a victim under the age of 13 and seven counts of oral sexual battery of a victim under the age of 15. Judge Tony Bennett has set Bunyard’s bond at $1,125,000.
