OBGYN gives message to women who are diagnosed with postpartum depression

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The month of May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness month and one OBGYN has set out to comfort moms who suffer from postpartum depression.
Dr. Uzma Naeem Porche, a Lake Charles OBGYN said 80% of women have what’s called “postpartum blues” up to two weeks after childbirth. Symptoms include fatigue, low self esteem, agitation, anxiety, insomnia, and sadness among others.
When the emotions above surpass two weeks, that’s when it’s deemed postpartum depression.
“It’s related to the fact that you just had a baby, your hormones are dropping your estrogen, progesterone is lower and you don’t have the same amount of neurotransmitters in your brain as you did prior to that," Dr. Porche said.
Dr. Porche has been diagnosing women for years, but it’s when this depression struck her, that it was put into perspective. Porche had postpartum with both of her kids and she took to social media to let women know that they’re not alone.
“Number one is you’re not super woman, it’s okay," Porche said. "You don’t have to do everything and you don’t have to do it all, it’s okay.”
Dr. Porche encourages talking to your doctor, talking to other moms, getting more sleep, and to acknowledge that asking for help with your newborn is not a weakness.
