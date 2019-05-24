Manifest shows what hazardous chemicals were on 18-wheeler that shut down WB I-10 in Sulphur for hours

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say the original 911 call came in at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A driver could see something leaking out of a Clean Harbors 18-wheeler, a waste management truck traveling from Oakdale to Deer Park, Texas carrying dozens of drums of hazardous chemicals.
Louisiana State Police says the leaking fluid was a mixture of flammables, poisons, and corrosives.
According to the manifest, the truck was carrying over 10,000 pounds of methanol, isopropanol, and tetrahydrofuran.
“What happened inside was that the chemicals were in drums and some kind of way, one of them sprung a leak and that’s what caused everything.” Mel Estess, spokesperson for the Sulphur Police Department, said.
Authorities have not released how much of the chemicals leaked.
Before moving the truck to the West Cal Arena, westbound Interstate 10 remained closed in Sulphur for almost 9 hours.
“Hazmat team got out there and took care of the situation to where it was safe to move it," Estess said. "That was the number one concern was the safety of everybody involved and everybody around. That’s why no one approached the truck until the right people arrived and that’s the State Police”
That portion of the interstate was reopened around 2:30 a.m.
We’re told the 18-wheeler is still at West Cal Arena as the hazardous chemicals are safely transferred to another truck.
The Department of Environmental Quality was also on scene Thursday, and State Police now leads the ongoing investigation.
We reached out to Clean Harbors and have not gotten a response.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.