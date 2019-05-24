Man dies in two-vehicle crash on I-10 overpass

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man has died in a two-vehicle crash this morning after traveling in the wrong direction along I-10 at the Shattuck Street overpass, Lake Charles Police say.
Department Spokesperson, Capt. Kevin Kirkum says officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:45 a.m. this morning, May 24, 2019.
During their preliminary investigation police say that Alfred Harmon, 22, was traveling in the wrong direction along the overpass in a 2019 Nissan Sentra when he struck the vehicle of Crystal Leblanc, 36, head-on who was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra.
Harmon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died from his injuries at the scene.
Leblanc was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Police say toxicology tests are pending and that the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.