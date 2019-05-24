Local educators among state teacher and principal of the year finalists

By David Bray | May 24, 2019 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 5:00 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education has released its finalists for teacher and principal of year and several educators from Southwest Louisiana are in contention.

Principal of the year:

  • Brad Soileau - Oakdale High School
  • S. Chad Schulz - South Beauregard Elementary

Teacher of the year:

  • Lacey Blocker - Maplewood Middle School
  • Annie Smith - Lake Charles Charter Acdemy Foundation

The winners will be announced July 19 in Baton Rouge.

