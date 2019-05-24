Local educators among state teacher and principal of the year finalists

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education has released its finalists for teacher and principal of year and several educators from Southwest Louisiana are in contention.
Principal of the year:
- Brad Soileau - Oakdale High School
- S. Chad Schulz - South Beauregard Elementary
Teacher of the year:
- Lacey Blocker - Maplewood Middle School
- Annie Smith - Lake Charles Charter Acdemy Foundation
The winners will be announced July 19 in Baton Rouge.
