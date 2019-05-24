LCPD conducting suspicious circumstance investigation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is working a suspicious circumstance investigation in the 4500 block of Quail Hollow Lane, Capt. Kevin Kirkum said.
LCPD was called to Quail Hollow in regards to a suspicious circumstance around 11:48 a.m. on Thursday. Kirkum said that officers were told by the complainant that her grandson was chased by two unidentified males.
Kirkum said the grandson told officers that he was riding his bike through the neighborhood and two males were sitting on the tailgate of a truck. After he passed them, the grandson said that the males began to chase him. The juvenile said that he dropped his bike and was able to make it home and tell his grandmother.
Kirkum said that officers searched the area and were unable to locate any potential suspects. Friday, officers went out and spoke with potential witnesses and looked at home security footage. So far no leads or information have been gathered.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department.
