Lawsuit filed over critical infrastructure law

LOUISIANA (KPLC) - In Louisiana, it’s possible to face a felony charge for protesting a pipeline.
The law went into effect August 1, 2018. Louisiana activists and environmentalists filed a lawsuit Wednesday, calling the law unconstitutional.
It says people can’t be on critical infrastructure property without authorization. That covers “all structures, equipment, or other immovable or movable property” on properties including water treatment facilities, oil refineries, pipelines and more.
The penalty is up to five years in prison, up to $1,000 fine, or both.
Loyola law professor and co-counsel for the civil lawsuit, Bill Quigley, said the law’s language is unclear.
“First, if you’re going to subject somebody to prison for engaging in some sort activity, you have to be very clear about what they’re not supposed to do," Quigley said.
Tyler Gray, the president and general counsel for the Louisiana Mid-Continental Oil and Gas Association, which provided insight during the crafting of this law, addressed some of the concerns.
“The U.S. constitution does not protect language or actions that insight criminal activity and that was what we’ve said from the beginning," Gray said.
Quigley said he believes the law raises questions regarding the infringement of someone’s right to free speech or assembly.
“The right to protest and the right — to challenge— freedom of speech and freedom of assembly in the like is so critical to our democracy. You can’t be using the laws to stifle criticism," Quigley said.
“If you read the petition they filed, from what I understand, that they make reference to a request for them to leave and then they remain on the property, which under the law is a criminal act," Gray said.
Gray said while the certainly don’t want to infringe upon free speech or assembly rights, he reiterated the law doesn’t protect those who incite criminal activity.
At this point, Quigley said there won’t be any court dates for a while.
