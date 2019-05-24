Lake Charles man dies in two-vehicle accident on Mark LeBleu Road Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man died following a two-vehicle accident on Mark LeBleu Road Thursday, authorities said.
Jerimy W. Williams, 40, Lake Charles, was driving a car west on Mark LeBleu Road near Pujol Road around 6 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck traveling east on Mark LeBleu Road, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Williams was transported to a local hospital where he died, Myers said.
The driver of the truck was also transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Myers said the investigation is continuing and, in accordance with Louisiana state law, standard toxicology testing will be performed on both drivers.
Sgt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator.
