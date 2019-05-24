FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot but sunny Memorial Day weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our quiet weather pattern continues ahead through next week with little to no rain, hot temperatures and even hotter heat index values due to high levels of humidity. A few clouds may be around as we start the morning, but those should move out quickly as temperatures in the lower to middle 70s warm up into the lower 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will again reach the upper 90s this afternoon. If working outdoors, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion.
The weather for your evening plans looks superb if you’re planning travel across the Gulf Coast for the Memorial Day weekend. If you plan to stay home and enjoy a night out on the town, expect temperatures to remain in the 80s through late-evening with no rain. Heat index values may remain in the 90s on into the evening, but otherwise our weather looks fantastic for anything outdoors! This holds true through the Memorial Day weekend and beyond.
No rain expected Saturday or Sunday as a ridge of upper level high pressure remains in place, this will even limit our more typical afternoon thunderstorms we see quite often during the hot summer months through early next week. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s along the coastline for those you headed to the beach.
Memorial Day Monday continues this dry stretch of hot weather, but by the middle of next week those afternoon pop-up thunderstorms begin to creep back into the picture as the ridge of high pressure aloft begins to weaken in its influence over our area. This will send at least a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms back into the forecast by mid to late next week each afternoon.
We’re just a few days away from the official start of hurricane season, and NOAA released it’s numbers yesterday, forecasting 9 to 15 hurricanes, of those 4 to 8 hurricanes with 2 to 4 of those becoming major hurricanes of category 3 or greater intensity. This would put us having a near normal amount of activity, although these forecasts do not tell nor know how many, if any, will have a direct impact on the U.S. as they do not predict landfall. Remember, it only takes 1 storm to cause major problems, so make sure to prepare early in the season and be ready ahead of time if a storm enters or otherwise develops in the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.