FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot but sunny Memorial Day weekend

We’re just a few days away from the official start of hurricane season, and NOAA released it’s numbers yesterday, forecasting 9 to 15 hurricanes, of those 4 to 8 hurricanes with 2 to 4 of those becoming major hurricanes of category 3 or greater intensity. This would put us having a near normal amount of activity, although these forecasts do not tell nor know how many, if any, will have a direct impact on the U.S. as they do not predict landfall. Remember, it only takes 1 storm to cause major problems, so make sure to prepare early in the season and be ready ahead of time if a storm enters or otherwise develops in the Gulf of Mexico.