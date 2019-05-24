First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry weather continues this Memorial Day weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, the temperatures will be the big story. It will be warming up to the lower 90s this afternoon. There will be plenty of humidity around too, so it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. There will be a few clouds around too, but no rain. It should be a nice day.
This evening, it will still be quite warm. The temperatures will be in the 80s, but it may still feel like the lower 90s until after sunset. There should not be many clouds around. I think most of the clouds will clear this afternoon, so it will be clear this evening. There is Downtown at Sundown on Ryan street. If you plan on going, make sure to stay cool!
Overnight, I think a few clouds will be on the increase. I still do not expect any rain. There will be warm and muggy conditions. It will only cool down to the mid 70s, but it will feel like the upper 70s and lower 80s through the night. If you have any plans tonight, you should be good to go!
Saturday will be a nice day. There will be a lot of sunshine with a few small clouds. Temperatures will be more of an issue. It will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will be high making it feel like the upper 90s, possibly eclipsing the 100 degree mark. Again, that’s only what it would feel like, and not the actual temperature. The good news is that there is no chance of rain.
Sunday will also be a great day. With it being Memorial Day weekend, many of you may have outdoor plans. You will not have to worry about any rain in the area. You will have to contend with the heat. Sunday will be another hot day reaching the lower 90s. It should be a great day, or weekend, to sit by the pool or lake. Just keep in mind safety tips about the heat such as drinking water.
Toledo Bend is still in the action stage, so the gates remain open. Right now, they are all open at 3 feet each. This will keep the water levels high along the Sabine River. It is all thanks to the southerly winds that have kept the water levels high. Along the Calcasieu River, the water levels are expected fall out of flood stage shortly.
Next week will start out on a dry note. There will likely be a few clouds on Memorial Day, but no rain. There will be times of sunshine, but more clouds should build their way in. Particularly in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and low 90s, so it will be hot! Might want to either sit by the pool or lake or at least have a cold drink in your hand!
Beyond Monday, the weather will remain quiet. The clouds will be on the increase from Tuesday and beyond. The rain chances will still be limited. Right now, I have a 10% chance of rain Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
By Wednesday, I have a 20% chance of rain. It will be scattered, and not everyone will see rain. But from there on through the rest of the week, there will be a slight chance for some rain. This is because of our high-pressure center that has kept the rain away, is now weakening. So, the rain will be possibly by the end of next week.
