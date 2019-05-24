Cowboys swing past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to advance to SLC semifinals

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Jake Dickerson’s 4-for-4 performance at the plate led No. 5 McNeese to a 7-2 victory over No. 8 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday night at Constellation Field. The decision puts the Cowboys one win away from competing for a Southland Conference Tournament title for the first time since 2003.
Cowboys starter Rhett Deaton (8-4) earned the win after only giving up one earned run over 7.1 innings with four strikeouts. He carried a no-hitter into the fifth, when Nick Anderson reached on a leadoff bunt single, but Deaton responded by retiring the next nine batters in order.
“I was just trying to follow up what Aidan did yesterday,” Deaton said. “He set the tone for the whole tournament and the pitching staff and I went out there and attacked the zone. But it’s not just me and Aidan, we’ve got depth throughout. (Will) Dion came in and slammed the door shut and we still have a few more guys that can throw."
“It was a battle of a couple guys that got wins two weeks ago, and when you have a situation like that it’s like pro ball where it’s all about execution,” said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. “There are no surprises or anything like that, it’s about making your pitches and making plays and I thought Rhett did a great job.”
McNeese got on the board first in the top of the second by virtue of a Dustin Duhon single that dropped in front of A&M-Corpus Christi center fielder Nick Anderson, knocking in Carson Maxwell. The ensuing at-bat resulted in a Reid Bourque groundout that allowed Julian Gonzales to score and double the Cowboy lead.
In the top of the fourth, McNeese put up a trio of runs on a balk with runners on the corners that brought Jake Dickerson home, followed by a Duhon double that plated Maxwell for the second time of the game. Two batters later, another two-bagger off the bat of Payton Harden scored Duhon for a 5-0 lead.
“We wanted to put them on their heels and put pressure on them early,” Duhon added. “We looked for good pitches to hit with runners in scoring position and wanted to do it from the jump.”
The Cowboys added one more for good measure in the seventh as Dickerson nearly singled through the left side, but it was deep enough to drive in Nate Fisbeck and put McNeese on top 6-0.
“It’s always nice to have that lead and build off it,” said Dickerson. “That’s what we’re going to keep doing and hopefully tomorrow it’s an even bigger lead.”
The Islanders trimmed their deficit to four in the eighth as three straight batters reached to start the inning, beginning with a triple, followed by a fielding error and an RBI single.
In the final frame, the Cowboys put ducks on the pond with a pair of hit batters and a Fisbeck double, setting up Dickerson’s RBI infield single to push the lead back to five.
The noon CT game tomorrow will pit A&M-Corpus Christi against first-round opponent Incarnate Word with the winner to face McNeese at 7 p.m. and the loser forced to go home.
