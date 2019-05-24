Calcasieu River, English Bayou now open

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu River and English Bayou are now open to recreational boat traffic, parish officials say.
Dick Gremillion, director of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the water level has receded and all restrictions have been lifted.
All parish boat launches have been reopened, but parish officials urge residents to use caution because the water is still high and currents are strong.
The river and the bayou were closed May 13 due to flooding.
