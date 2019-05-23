VPSO asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway girl from Leesville.
The girl has been identified as Vivian Suire, 15, and is believed to be in the company of Justin Jeane, 19, also of Leesville, according to a Facebook Post on the Vernon Sheriff’s Facebook Page.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Suire should contact Detective David Vance at 337-238-7248.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office also wants to advise the public that anyone who assists Suire in hiding herself away from home will be prosecuted.
