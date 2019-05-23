SWLA Arrest Report - May 22, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 22, 2019.
Brittany Dionne Watson, 33, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.
Barbara Sue Bergeron, 47, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Roger Dale Thomas Jr., 40, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a Legend drug without a prescription; instate detainer; operating a vehicle while under suspension; contempt of court; parole violation.
Nolan Joseph Zackery II, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Larry James Stiner, 57, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jimy Jacobo Meza Castillo, 28, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Devin Wayne Koonce, 25, Sulphur: Probation detainer; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
James Coine Jr., 35, Vinton: Contempt of court.
Kristan Kay Conner, 28, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Emily Victoria Bridges, 29, DeQuincy: Prohibited acts (4 charges); attempted prohibited acts (2 charges).
Steven Lynn Davis, 53, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Lamar Ryan, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Raymond Paul Papillion, 63, Rayne: Contempt of court.
Brett Dane Bolin, 26, Winnsboro: Probation violation (2 charges).
Ruby Darlene Bennet, 62, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.
Rashaad Gerard Lewis, 16, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.
Patrick Ty Amos, 17, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; simple burglary; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect (2 charges).
Scottie James Lyons Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.
Simon Cody Blayne Blanchard, 24, Starks: Strangulation; child endangerment.
April Darnell Vital, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Austin Tyler McGee, 26, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Diomand Duncan, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; assault by drive-by shooting; use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Jewery Burt Webb Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Cody Michael Peloquin, 29, Port Arthur TX: Probation violation.
Diamond Jerrod Mallet, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges); first offense attempted possession of marijuana.
Torrianna Jenae Bolster, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; assault by drive-by shooting; use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Candace Irene Davis, 31, Westlake: Domestic abuse.
Jody Dewayne Kershaw, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.
Chad Joseph Pearson, 32, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by flight; instate detainer.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.