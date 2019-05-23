Sulphur PD searching for armed robbery suspect

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is looking for one armed robbery suspect after arresting another on Wednesday, Det. Nick Johnson said.
Johnson said that Sulphur police responded to an armed robbery on W. Mimosa Street. The victim said that two masked men held him at gun point and stole his wallet.
The victim was able to follow the suspect vehicle to get the license plate to give to police, which resulted in the arrest of Tydon White, of Sulphur, Johnson said.
The incident is still under investigation.
