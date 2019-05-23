Saints wrap up week 1 of OTA’s on Airline Drive

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The third day of OTA’s was no doubt the hottest over on Airline Drive. But, the work went on under the heavy sun.
The majority of the team went through the workout without pads. Can’t put on full equipment until training camp.
This was the first day that cameras have been allowed at the workouts. First impression, there’s a lot of learning going on. Which Saints head coach Sean Payton said is to be expected.
“As you install each day, it’s hard to evaluate a player when he doesn’t know what to do. So knowing what to do is the starting point. It’s almost the prerequisite,” said Payton.
“So if they’re not going to learn it right away, but it’s the process of learning what we’re doing, and then how we’re coaching it. They’re all lifting and running right now. Some are in better shape than others but, again, it’s May.”
