Proposed bill would let voters decide on constitutional amendment to allow ‘payment in lieu of taxes’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It was 2007 when Cameron Parish was trying desperately to recover from Hurricane Rita. Cheniere Energy LNG at Sabine Pass was applauded for providing some property taxes up front-- to help meet the immediate needs of the community.
Former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu publicly acknowledged the company.
“The federal government, for whatever reason, has yet to grasp the whole of the destruction, but most certainly overlooked in large measure Southwest Louisiana, but Cheniere did not," Landrieu said.
In 2016--when Cameron LNG wanted to do something similar-- there was opposition. Cameron District Attorney Jennifer Jones said it was illegal and unconstitutional and that taxpayers would lose big--$1.5 billion dollars over 20 years.
“The agreement is just a terrible, terrible deal. I can’t understand why any of the taxing entities would want to give up such a huge amount of money,” Jones said.
Attorney Brian Eddington represented those opposed and won a court challenge to the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement.
”Every other taxpayer in Cameron Parish and every other parish in Louisiana pays taxes based upon the value of its property. This one taxpayer, Cameron LNG, would have what they refer to as a payment in lieu of taxes, a negotiated payment, that by all indications would have been substantially less than the amount that would have been owed in taxes over time,” Eddington said.
So, the state constitution would have to be amended to allow PILOT agreements with big companies that are eligible for industrial tax exemptions.
State Representative Mark Abraham of Lake Charles filed House Bill 76 to let voters decide if such negotiated deals should be allowed. He feels, local governments should have the option of accepting payments up front when there are immediate needs.
"This gives local government an opportunity to try to talk to industry, negotiate agreement that gives them money up front for a much needed project like addition to a school, or a road infrastructure project. It gives them this opportunity that otherwise they do not have,” Abraham said.
Abraham also met with tax assessors to address their concerns, which include that local governments are free to opt out.
“School board, police jury, city. I put that in there," Abraham said. “Assessors wanted to make sure that they had a seat at the table. I put that in there. They wanted to make sure that the government agreement didn’t last more than 25 years. They wanted to make sure LED was there to advise them of the expertise they have. I put that in there. So, I put everything the tax assessors wanted in there.”
Bills calling for a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot require a two- thirds vote for approval. The measure fell short in the house on Tuesday, but Abraham plans to bring up next week, probably Wednesday, for reconsideration.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.