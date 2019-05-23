Police Jury announces 2019 summer food service program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department has announced that its Summer Food Service Program will begin on June 3, 2019.
Lunch will be served daily, Monday through Friday, until July 26, 2019.
All sites will be closed on Thursday, July 4, 2019 for the Fourth of July.
Children 18 and under will receive free meals with no registration required.
No food may be taken out of the facility and must be eaten on site.
Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.:
- DeQuincy Recreation Center, 507 Oak St., DeQuincy
- DeQuincy Primary School, 3024 McNeese St., DeQuincy
- First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur
- Sulphur Housing Authority, 312 Brooks St., Sulphur
- W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur
- Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa
- J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa.
- Managan Recreation Center, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake
- Westwood Elementary School, 1900 Sampson St., Westlake
- Vinton Middle School, 900 Horridge St., Vinton
The following site will be open from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.:
- Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton.
For more information you can call 337-721-4030, ext. 5111, or you can visit www.cppj.net/services/human-services.
