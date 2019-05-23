Netflix announces live-action production of ‘Hello, Universe’

(KPLC) - Netflix has announced the production of a live-action movie based on the award winning novel, “Hello, Universe” by Erin Entrada Kelly.
According to Netflix the movies plot is based around the story of a timid boy who finds himself at the bottom of a well after a bully’s antics land him there. His self-proclaimed psychic friend and his unknowing crush team up to find him.
The novel highlights the story of unexpected friendships, bravery, being different, and finding your inner bayani (hero).
The book will be adapted for screenwriting by Michael Golamco and produced by Forest Whitaker and Nina Young Bongiovi with Significant Productions.
Keep your eye out for this live-action family movie coming to Netflix.
