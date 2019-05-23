LSU baseball remains alive in SEC Tournament with wild win over Auburn

Landon Marceaux took the mound for LSU. Auburn loaded the bases in the first inning, but the freshman battled his way out of the situation. He ended up giving up just seven hits in 6.2 innings of work. He also had five strikeouts. The two runs Auburn scored were unearned. Aaron George relieved Marceaux and lasted only 0.2 inning. He was credited with giving up a run on a hit. He also had two strikeouts.