Lacassine baseball coach arrested for domestic abuse battery

LACASSINE, La. (KPLC) - A Lacassine High baseball coach has been arrested for domestic abuse battery.
Kevin Paul Bruchhaus, 39, of Lacassine, was arrested on May 19 and released on $2,500 bond on May 22.
Further details of his arrest have not yet been released.
Kirk Credeur, superintendent of the Jeff Davis Parish School Board, said Bruchhaus is a volunteer assistant coach on the Lacassine baseball team.
Credeur said he didn’t know details of the arrest and wasn’t going to make a judgement until the facts came out through the legal system, but that Bruchhaus was placed on leave for student safety.
He said Bruchhas had “helped out tremendously” with the Lacassine baseball team.
“We feel badly for him and his family," Credeur said. "We’re praying that things work out for the better for all involved.”
