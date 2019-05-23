Juniper pausing construction on Westlake GTL facility

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Construction is being paused on the Juniper GTL facility, a company official said.
Chris Mudd, chief executive officer of Juniper Specialty Products, said the company “intends to complete detailed engineering in order to ensure an efficient restart and completion of construction and commissioning activities.”
He said Juniper "remains committed to a safe and successful start-up of the Juniper plant.”
Juniper announced in 2013 a $100 million plan to renovate and convert a dormant steam methane reformer in Westlake into a gas-to-liquid facility.
York Capital Management acquired controlling interest in SGC Energia and the still-under-construction Juniper plant in 2016.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.