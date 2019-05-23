How to escape a sinking car

“If your window is down, you’ll see with the vehicle I put in today, the window will be down, but I will still be able to float 1 to 2 minutes before this car goes under," Mareno said. "And I’ll be out by then and we have safety divers and everything in place, but for your average person, your door will still open. Now, as soon as you open that door, things are going to go very quick.”