Homeschooling in Louisiana: what you need to know

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish has the highest number of state-approved home study students in Louisiana, with 1,172 students enrolled in 2018.
Homeschooling, or home study, is exactly what it sounds like.
Parents, teaching their kids at home, instead of sending them to a public or private school.
Homeschooling isn’t for everyone, and choosing public or private school for your kids is still a great option, school officials say.
Owen Clanton, administrative director of middle schools for Calcasieu Parish, said parents who send their kids to a public school in Calcasieu Parish can rest easy knowing they’re getting a good education.
“The public school systems offers so much opportunity, diversity in options, ranging from where you can go, to the programs, the clubs, the extra-curricular activities - AP, which is advanced placement, is a huge opportunity for students, to gain preparation for college - or we also have just resources that we can pour in," Clanton said.
Parents who choose to home school do it for a variety of reasons ranging from freedom in schedule, to the ability to spend more time on each child’s individual needs, to wanting a more religious education.
KPLC met with six moms who home school in Calcasieu Parish to find out why they chose that path for their families.
“We actually full time RV, with three small children, and we want to be together. And for us to be together, we have to home school," said Hollie Garner, one of the moms.
Other moms say they just missed their kids and wanted to be able to spend more time with them.
“Our kids had been in private school, we were both working full time, and we felt like we didn’t have a family," said Tracy Jordan, another mom.
The moms also addressed some negative stereotypes about homeschooling that may hold some parents back, such as a lack of social life.
“We go to the library, and we learn how to interact with adults and ask for help, there’s home school gymnastics class, there’s bowling day, Altitude day, tons of co-ops," Jordan said.
Places in Lake Charles that offer specific home school days or activities include the Art Factory, Gymnastics ETC, the Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana, Petro Bowl, Altitude Trampoline Park and more.
Co-ops, short for cooperatives, are a place for students to learn together and learn subjects they might not get to do at home.
There are several co-ops in the Lake Area, such as Classical Conversations, SWLA Christian Home School Co-op, and Lake Area Christian Homeschool Fellowship.
Another stereotype the moms addressed: that only stay-at-home moms from a two-parent household can afford to do it.
“I know some other people that they both have to work, and it’s not an option for someone to stay home, but they want to home school," said Garner. “So, the kids do go to the sitter still, and sometimes the grandparents tag-team.”
Even if a parent has weighed out the pros and cons and is seriously looking into homeschooling, the variety of options to get started can seem overwhelming.
Dr. Holly Boffy, vice president of the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE, said there are lots of approaches parents can take.
“You may have a mom or a dad who was certified as a teacher already, and went through a teaching training program, you may have some who choose to be a part of a co-op and they get guidance in communities of people who are homeschooling and get support there, and then others rely more on vendors for different support that they may need," Boffy said.
Whatever category you fall into, in Louisiana, you have to go through one of two avenues in order to begin the homeschooling process.
Those are: a BESE approved home study program, or a registered non-public school, meaning you aren’t seeking the state’s approval to teach your kids.
With a BESE approved program, parents have to apply with the state, and renew that application every 12 months.
When choosing curriculum, they have to find one that’s at least equal to that offered by the public school system, and they’re required to submit that curriculum packet each year.
Eleventh and 12th graders are eligible for TOPS scholarships, and can be allowed to participate in local school activities.
With a registered non-public school, parents are encouraged to complete an online registration form, with their name, contact information, and student enrollment.
There are no curriculum requirements for this avenue.
While in both programs children must complete 180 days of school, there aren’t any mandatory check-ins with your respective school districts for accountability.
Children also aren’t required to take any state testing to make sure they’re keeping up with their grade level, although families can choose that option.
Boffy said while the home school process is very independent, parents shouldn’t take that independence lightly.
“The most important responsibility that families have though, is making sure that the children are meeting the requirements, that they would need to graduate, and to qualify for TOPS. And so, families that choose to home school are taking on a really large responsibility," Boffy said.
The burden of making sure that a home schooled child is properly educated really does fall almost completely on the parent; something the moms say they’re very aware of.
“Ultimately, we’re responsible for what happens with them, which is probably the scariest part of homeschooling, I always think am I ruining my kids, am I doing the right thing," asked Amber Rougeau, one of the home school moms.
That being said, many of the moms said they often get to learn right along side of their kids, which brings them closer together.
“I have no formal education, I was not the best student in school, I am not a certified teacher, but, through the grace of God, and my children’s patience with me, we learn together," said Rougeau.
While every home school family may be on a different path in their education journey, all of the moms agreed on one thing: they wouldn’t trade their experiences homeschooling for the world.
“Any mom that has the desire, can do it. That’s the only qualification: you love your kids, you want what’s best for them, as their mom, you know what’s best for them," said Jordan.
To try and make the homeschooling process easier for moms in Calcasieu Parish, a few of the moms are starting a used bookstore and resource center in Sulphur, called Buy the Book SWLA.
Their first curriculum buy-back days are on June 7 and June 8.
If you choose to home school your kids, and it doesn’t work out, you can always re-enter them into the public school system.
Dr. Mary Lou Caldarera is the assessment supervisor for the Calcasieu Parish School System.
She said parents send their kids back to public school for many reasons, ranging from wanting them to be in a more social setting, to the parents not feeling adequate to teach past a certain grade level.
She said they typically try to place the child in the age-appropriate grade level, unless they’re testing drastically above or below where they should be.
“Most of the time, they’re on target," Caldarera said. “It depends on the program they were in, and how diligent the parent was.”
To help the re-entering process go smoothly, Caldarera said it helps for parents to be able to provide as much grading and testing as possible.
“They need to make sure they have all their paperwork together, that’s the most important thing,” Caldarera said. “And then, trust the schools to place them in the correct grade level.”
She said fourth and eighth graders, along with high schoolers, are all required to take a placement test.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.