Four arrested for possession of child pornography in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people for allegedly sharing a sexually explicit video of a 15-year-old girl and posting it to social media, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Myers, the investigation began on April 22, when the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about pornography involving juveniles. Detectives discovered that the video of the girl was sent by a 16-year-old boy, who was the victims ex-boyfriend.
He allegedly sent the video to several people, including Lashonda N. Richard, 39, of Lake Charles. Richard then forwarded the video to several more people, Myers said. Detectives were also able to track down two individuals who posted the video on social media after they received it.
Those suspects have been identified as Alexis L. Richard, 19, of Lake Charles and another 16-year-old female.
Lashonda, Alexis, and both 16-year-old juveniles were arrested. Lashonda and Alexis were booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Lashonda is facing 3 counts on the charges of pornography involving juveniles. She was released on a $25,000 bond by Judge Robert Wyatt. Alexis is facing charges of pornography involving juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. She was also released on $11,000 bond set by Judge Sharon Wilson.
Both juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. The boy is facing 3 counts on the charges of pornography involving juveniles and the girl is facing one charge of pornography involving juveniles.
Myers said the two Richard women are not related.
The lead investigator on this case is Det. Melanie Veillon.
