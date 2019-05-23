FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High humidity brings afternoon heat index closer to 100 today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the high humidity locked in place this morning, our temperatures are continuing to run well above normal with middle to upper 70s at sunrise, kick-starting another hot day. No rain or storms to cool things down for us this afternoon, with some increasing winds returning out of the south to help cut the heat just a bit.
Temperatures are expected to warm up well into the upper 80s this afternoon with some locations farthest inland likely touching 90 degrees again this afternoon. The higher humidity will make for feels like temperatures into the upper 90s for today. Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy this evening and temperatures overnight tonight will drop back into the lower to middle 70s.
The good news for our area is that the extremely gusty winds should calm a bit more over the next few days which will help river levels slowly recede, but keep in mind they are still expected to remain at or near flood stage in most areas along the lower portion of the Calcasieu River through the Memorial Day weekend.
An upper level ridge of high pressure in place will continue to limit rain chances each day through the middle of next week, keeping daily high temperatures near 90 and afternoon heat index values closer to 100 over the next several days. This stretch of dry weather is certainly needed for our area to allow a longer stretch for rivers to continue to slowly recede.
With the big Memorial Day weekend, the keys to staying safe on the water are to be aware that river levels will be high, currents will be strong, and the water will be dangerously high for boat navigation and swimming. Never swim alone and be aware that wakes created by boats will leave some homes vulnerable to flooding along the river through the weekend.
Our next rain chances return toward the middle of next week as the upper level ridge begins to move away from the area and allow some cooling storms to develop during the afternoon hours by next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
