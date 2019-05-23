First Alert Forecast: Great weather but hot for this Memorial Day weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it is going to be nice and sunny with a few passing clouds. There should not be any rain this afternoon. It will be another hot day. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s in a few areas. The winds are a little more relaxed than yesterday, but still a little breezy. It should be a nice day.
This evening, there will be a few clouds around, but I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will still be hot, even after sunset. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 80s, possibly even the lower 90s. Through the evening, temperatures will slowly fall down. The winds should also calm down some more. Any evening plans should be good to go.
Overnight, don’t expect the temperatures to cool down much. It will still be quite warm and muggy. The actual temperature will cool down to the mid 70s, but it may feel like the lower 80s in a few places, thanks to the humidity. There will be a few clouds here and there, but no rain overnight.
Friday will also be nice as well. I have not ruled out the possibility of a stray shower or two in the afternoon, though. For now, I am optimistically keeping a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s again possibly reaching 90 degrees in the afternoon.
Saturday will be a nice day. There will be a lot of sunshine with a few small clouds. Temperatures will be more of the issue. It will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will be high making it feel like the upper 90s, possibly eclipsing the 100 degree mark. Again, that’s only what it would feel like, and not the actual temperature.
Sunday will also be a great day. With it being Memorial Day weekend, many of you may have outdoor plans. You will not have to worry about any rain in the area. You will have to contend with the heat. Sunday will be another hot day reaching the lower 90s. It should be a great day, or weekend, to sit by the pool or lake.
Toledo Bend is still in the action stage, so the gates remain open. Right now, they are all open at 3 feet each. This will keep the water levels high along the Sabine River. It is all thanks to the rain we saw over this past weekend that has increased the water levels. Even along the Calcasieu River, the water levels are expected to rise and remain in flood stage. The strong southerly winds are not helping either.
Next week will start out on a dry note. There will likely be a few clouds on Memorial Day, but no rain. There will be times of sunshine, but more clouds should build their way in. Particularly in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and low 90s, so it will be hot! Might want to either sit by the pool or lake or at least have a cold drink in your hand!
Beyond Monday, the weather will remain quiet. The clouds will be on the increase from Tuesday and beyond. The rain chances will still be limited. By Wednesday, I have a 20% chance of rain. It will be scattered, and not everyone will see rain. But from there on through the rest of the week, there will be a slight chance for some rain.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.