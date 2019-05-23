Brees “impressed” with new Saints TE Jared Cook

Metairie, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees is in sync with the guys he knows, like Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn, Jr.
The others, not so much. For example, a very talented guy like jared cook, who’s expected to add some much-needed offensive punch from the tight end position.
The sample size right now may be small, but Brees likes what he’s seen so far.
“Really good, really impressed. He comes across as a real savvy veteran, a real pro. I’d heard a lot of good things about him before he got here, but he’s certainly impressed these first couple days. He’s got a great feel for the game, and I think he’s going to fit very well into our offense,” said Drew Brees.
“I feel good. Glad to be here. Jetting the playbook down. Getting to know everybody. Trying to get some chemistry with Drew. Keeping things pushing, but I fell pretty good,” said Jared Cook.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.