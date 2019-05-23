Anderson dominate in McNeese’s 2-1 win over UIW in SLC tourney play

The Cardinals struck first in the home-half of the second as Eddy Gonzalez led off the inning with a single, advanced to third on a Lee Thomas double and scored on a Shea Gutierrez sac fly to right. McNeese answered with a sac fly of their own after Reid Bourque roped a fly ball to deep right, allowing Julian Gonzales to trot down the third-base line and make it 1-1.