Worker killed while repairing Atchafalaya Basin

RAMAH, La. (WAFB) - A man was killed while working to repair the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Wednesday morning.
Officials with DOTD say the contractor was killed when a vehicle allegedly collided with equipment that hit the worker.
"I would like to express the sympathies from the entire department to the family of the victim, his coworkers, and the company for which he worked," said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. "This is a somber reminder that safety on the roadway is of the utmost importance and that drivers must be extra diligent when in or approaching work zones."
Workers had been repairing bridge joints during non-peak driving hours.
Louisiana State Police say the work zone was just past Ramah on I-10 westbound at mile marker 134.
LSP are currently investigating the incident.
