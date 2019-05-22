Where did Gyth finish on The Voice?

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KPLC)- SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t yet watched the season finale of The Voice, you may want to stop reading here. This article contains information about who won Season 16 of The Voice. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine did not have contestants in the finale.
Gyth Rigdon placed second on “The Voice” tonight.
The winner of the voice was Maelyn Jarmon.
Dexter Roberts came in third and Andrew Sevner took fourth place.
Southwest Louisiana’s own Gyth Rigdon performed “Hold My Hand” with Hootie & the Blowfish tonight on the season finale of “The Voice.”
Rigdon, a Singer native, was one of four finalists on “The Voice.”
Rigdon was joined by Maelyn Jarmon, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener as the final candidates to win the 16th season of the singing show.
