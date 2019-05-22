SWLA Arrest Report - May 21, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 21, 2019.

Kenneth Ray Childs Homes Jr., 35, Deridder: Partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Chantz Wade Nix, 24, Sulphur: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Henry Thompson II, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Leonard Dee Hansbrough, 34, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation; obscenity (3 charges).

Billy Ray Alex, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; probation violation.

Jeremiah True Brantley, 25, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.

Marcus Shamane Mclemore, 18, Houston TX: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000.

Tytiana Deone Shepherd, 21, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; instate detainer.

Gerard James Guillory, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Alexis Leshawn Ann Richard, 19, Lake Charles: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; pornography involving juveniles.

Rhonda Hasty Sinegal, 42, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.

Michael Paul Miller, 39, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Jerald Charles Clayton Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery.

Gary Wayne Casey, 55, Lake Charles: Trespassing; battery of the infirm.

Klayton Thomas Unger, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court.

Randall Anderson, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; obstruction of justice; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Johnny Ray Adams, 54, Lake Charles: Third degree rape; sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles.

Tracy Hart Chesson, 49, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; identity theft; false personification.

